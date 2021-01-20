Townsend & Associates Inc Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after buying an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,686,374,000 after buying an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $380.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.