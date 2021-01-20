Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 311 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Microchip Technology by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.25. 1,243,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.70 and a 200 day moving average of $117.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.