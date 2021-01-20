Townsend & Associates Inc Buys 1,041 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

