Townsend & Associates Inc Acquires 146 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,088 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.39.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $4,219,385.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $1,304,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,499 shares of company stock worth $41,301,192. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.76. 7,627,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,368,192. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

