TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.53. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.52 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

TOWN stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.79. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.