Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up about 1.1% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.4% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of IP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. 62,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

