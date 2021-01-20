Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,696,000.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $148.20. The company had a trading volume of 727,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $148.01.

