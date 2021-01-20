Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $381,000 Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 435,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $41.42. 5,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,944. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.