Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $599,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter valued at $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Linde by 35.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

