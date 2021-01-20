Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. 25,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,003. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.60%.

Separately, TheStreet raised W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

