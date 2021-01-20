Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,920,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $829,000.

VB stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.82. 7,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,376. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $209.17.

