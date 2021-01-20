Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $155.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.52.

Shares of NXPI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.29. 50,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,089. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.09. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $642,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.