Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.43.

CAT traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $192.40. 85,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,623,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.67. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

