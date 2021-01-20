Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Shares of TEAF stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.28.
About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
