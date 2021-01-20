Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of TEAF stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

About Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

