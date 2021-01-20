Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) shares rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 2,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

TPDKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Danske cut shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Topdanmark A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

