TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLD. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

TopBuild stock traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.43. The stock had a trading volume of 406,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $220.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 75.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

