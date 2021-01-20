Todd Christopher Longsworth Sells 63,814 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NVCR opened at $168.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.96. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $182.74.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 546,766 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,451,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,330,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,205,000 after purchasing an additional 64,557 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

