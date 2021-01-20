Tian Qiao Chen Sells 3,557,369 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Stock

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tian Qiao Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,354,599 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $28,547,637.49.

On Monday, November 23rd, Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $39,778,237.44.

On Thursday, November 12th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $34,189,916.04.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Tian Qiao Chen sold 643,567 shares of Community Health Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $6,454,977.01.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,359. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Truist raised their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

