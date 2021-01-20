Thunder Token Price Tops $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $29.40 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00337424 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 75% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars.

