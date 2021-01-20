Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,414 shares during the period. LKQ makes up about 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of LKQ worth $7,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 22,842.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,149,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,502,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 941,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in LKQ by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,838,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,701,000 after purchasing an additional 552,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,097 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 1,059.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,162,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,817. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

