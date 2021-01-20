Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,795 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after purchasing an additional 402,130 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 806,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,961,000 after purchasing an additional 381,227 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,219,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 253,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after purchasing an additional 226,806 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,108,000 after purchasing an additional 202,515 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Shares of CCK traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.78. 801,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,625. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.67. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.40.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.