Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,169 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 11.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $9.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,690. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $211.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

