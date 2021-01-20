Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Oracle by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. 8,832,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,646,324. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The company has a market cap of $180.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.68.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

