Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,044,000 after purchasing an additional 484,842 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ABB by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 475,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ABB by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 464,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at $6,363,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.