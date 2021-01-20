Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11,141.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80,773 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 29.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,069.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $84.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

