Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.75.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,495,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,455,956. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.09.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

