Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

ASB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. 999,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. Associated Banc’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

