Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,341 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,846 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. 1,409,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,955. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.81, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URBN. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.05.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

