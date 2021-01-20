Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82,323 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 39,335 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 620.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 70,390 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $384,000.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBBY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of BBBY stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,813,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,389,105. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

