TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS) Shares Gap Up to $31.60

TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.60, but opened at $33.00. TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) shares last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 24,523 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,087.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.23.

About TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) (LON:WRKS)

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of April 26, 2020, the company operated 534 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk plc (WRKS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.