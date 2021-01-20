THETA Price Tops $1.92 on Major Exchanges (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. THETA has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and approximately $84.89 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be bought for $1.92 or 0.00005511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00057488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00519231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.39 or 0.03804475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

THETA Token Profile

THETA (THETA) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

