Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.57

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.57 and traded as high as $17.24. Thermon Group shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 4,128 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THR. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $560.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,687.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the second quarter worth $1,865,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 1,629.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

