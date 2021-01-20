Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,887,000 after purchasing an additional 427,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO opened at $507.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

