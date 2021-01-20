Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Theravance has a collaboration agreement with Mylan for the development and marketing of Yupelri, its nebulized therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Yupelri has been witnessing a strong sales uptake since its launch in early 2019. Moreover, the company’s collaboration agreements with Janssen are a source of regular funds. Theravance's pipeline programs target highly competitive therapeutic areas and are progressing well. However, any partnership or agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company. Further, its heavy dependence on Yupelri for profit-sharing revenues is a persistent concern. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.
In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 436.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,698,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,620,000 after acquiring an additional 265,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 60.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.
Featured Article: Yield Curve
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.