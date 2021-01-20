The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. The Williams Companies makes up approximately 2.6% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,247,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 12,448,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,304,896. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 204.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.