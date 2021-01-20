The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Increased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after buying an additional 1,968,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after buying an additional 823,174 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after buying an additional 685,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $311.87 billion, a PE ratio of -108.34, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

