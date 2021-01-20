The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,704 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.70. The company has a market cap of $311.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

