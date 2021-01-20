The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Shares Up 3.5%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.17. 2,053,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,708,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.

The Supreme Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPRWF)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

