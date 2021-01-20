The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 27.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $60.84. 19,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,462. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The Southern’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.