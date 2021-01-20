The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Reduced by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $10.48 on Wednesday, hitting $736.09. 9,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $725.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.04. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

