The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.7907 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

The Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend payment by 13.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years. The Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 56.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Procter & Gamble to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

NYSE PG opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $331.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total value of $5,001,154.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,800,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,392 shares of company stock valued at $78,781,323 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

