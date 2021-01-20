The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Raised by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.5% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 564,392 shares of company stock valued at $78,781,323. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $331.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.08.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

