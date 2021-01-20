The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 927,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,861,000 after purchasing an additional 810,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after purchasing an additional 799,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,486,000 after purchasing an additional 713,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $133.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.48.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.67, for a total transaction of $5,001,154.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,008 shares in the company, valued at $43,800,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,392 shares of company stock worth $78,781,323 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.