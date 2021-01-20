The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get The New York Times alerts:

Shares of NYT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 14,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,862. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The New York Times has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of The New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 128.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 53.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 52.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.