The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Kroger by 17.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in The Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,548,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,265,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

In other The Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

