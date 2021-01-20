The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.56.

Shares of KHC opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.90. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

