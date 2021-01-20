The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 30.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 35.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

KHC stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.36. 5,945,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,086. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.38 per share, with a total value of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

