The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Interpublic Group of Companies’ earnings. The Interpublic Group of Companies reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Interpublic Group of Companies.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,198,000 after buying an additional 5,633,544 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 122.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,758,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after buying an additional 95,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. 179,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.