The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.00

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 3502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBX shares. Cowen raised their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $166,029.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,629.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $54,957.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

