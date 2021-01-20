The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $445.00 at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $407.00 to $445.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $345.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.67.

GS opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $309.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

